Students at Taft Union High School had an early start to their weekend when power at the school went out Friday.
Jacquelyn White, a teacher at Taft Union High School, said the power went out around noon and students and staff headed to the football stadium. There was not a definite cause to the outage — an issue with a transformer could be one, she said — but it was not related to a Public Safety Power Shutoff.
With no power available, students were sent home early for the day.
White said the power was restored around 1 p.m.
Susan Groveman, executive director of marketing and community relations at Taft College, said the college experienced a brief outage for 10 minutes. No classes were canceled nor let out early.
