Students of all ages continue to grapple with staying home and remote learning. Here are more of their stories, in their words.
•••
This is my new new normal: Having to wear a mask, having to constantly clean, having to wash my hands every second.
Instead of going to school, I go to work with my mom. I stay in her office and do school work and learn about her and her work. The one thing I truly miss is handshaking someone just out of respect, and hugging the ones I love. #socialDistance
Stay home, Save Lives.
— Aniana Sanchez, 17
•••
Hello. My name is Ruby Montelongo. I am 7 years old and go to Panama Elementary. During my time off I have been doing homework, reading for 15 minutes a day, and sleeping in longer.
I also have been doing Girl Scout projects. I did a virtual camper project and I am also learning about butterflies using a real butterfly habitat with caterpillars.
I have been playing a lot of board games with my family. My favorite game to play right now is Uno.
Right now, I am really missing my friends that I can't call on messenger kids and my teacher. I also miss going to the movie theater.
— Ruby Montelongo, 7, Panama Elementary
