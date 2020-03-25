Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. High around 60F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 43F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.