Chalk this up as a positive: Our young people are showing some amazing resilience.
At least that's what we can see among the many students who wrote about changing their daily routines, missing their friends, completing their school assignments and staying connected while apart during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some students tried a Chalk Your Walk Challenge. Some are appreciating more time with their parents. Others are finding a greater balance between schoolwork and rest. They all offer insight.
My name is Elise Esquibel, age 17, and I’m currently a senior at Stockdale High. It could be because I’m a senior who is already committed to a college, but I have really enjoyed this break. Without the structured schedule and daily deadlines, I’ve found a much healthier balance between my schoolwork and hobbies.
On a usual weekday I would wake up around 6 and scramble to get to school before 7:30, but now I’m able to get a full eight hours of sleep and have a moment of meditation before I start my assignments. When I’m hungry, I eat, when I’m tired, I take a break, and come back more invigorated and motivated. While I’m a little disappointed that I won’t be able to participate in any extracurriculars, I’m choosing to devote my energy to my own “passion projects” like sewing, writing, practicing my instruments, and catching up on my reading and watching lists.
However, I feel I must acknowledge the tremendous privilege I have to even write this response. I have both parents at home with me, one of whom is a math teacher and can help me with any assignments I struggle with. My sister is too old to need babysitting, and we’re financially stable. I recognize that this is not the case for everyone, and I implore any readers to sympathize with those negatively affected by social distancing. Everyone can do their part to make this strange period of time easier whether it’s offering free tutoring to their peers or younger students via FaceTime, Skype, etc., or even just spreading information on free services. ...
— Elise Esquibel, Stockdale High
“I am staying at home and doing homework today because of the corona virus,” Leylah Gutierrez wrote on March 18. The next day, she wrote, "I miss my friend and my teacher. What else I like is my whole room 14. Because it is my best school ever. Also the playground. Lunch is the best(ist) ever. I like breakfast too. The red door is your classroom.”
— Leylah Gutierrez, kindergarten, Bessie Owens Primary, as related by her teacher, Stephanie Morain
Hello, my name is Dalene Gonzales. I am an eighth grader at Thompson Jr. High.
I am the student body president. I am supposed to give a graduation speech at the end-of-the-year ceremony. I have been looking forward to this moment since I was in seventh grade. This is also my last year with all my friends, since we are all going to different high schools. But I know no matter what I will still keep in touch with them by texting, calling, FaceTime and once this is all over hanging out with them when I have free time.
I'm going to miss little gestures. For example, our principal, Mr. Pope, shows up early in the morning to school singing to all the students who are waiting for the gates to open. This little gesture always brings a smile to everyone's face no matter how early it is. All my teachers are very special. They do so much for us and for our futures. For example, my music teacher, she could teach anyone how to play any instrument. Also my history teacher has a creative way of teaching. Good thing he keeps an interesting blog going for us.
Staying home from school is kind of a weird feeling. I have kept perfect attendance since kindergarten.
My life has always been on the go. I wake up every morning at 5 a.m. I get ready and I’m always the first one at school. Sometimes after school I have extracurricular activities. After I am done with all my school work it is straight to softball practice, lessons and working out. I get home around 8 p.m. every day. Then I get ready for the next day.
On the weekend I have softball practice with my team. We practice fielding and we work out. I enjoy every moment of being on the field and pushing myself to be better each and every day. My reality today is no softball games because all travel ball tournaments have been canceled. My team has also canceled practice.
My busy schedule hasn’t changed much. The only difference is the commuting from one place to another and not being able to spend time with friends, teachers and coaches. I keep up my busy schedule at home. Wake up at 7 a.m. I’m grateful for the 2 extra hours of sleep. I do my yoga, I eat breakfast. I read a little then I start on my class work. After doing my class work I read a little more and have lunch. After lunch and reading I practice my two instruments, the flute and the saxophone. Then I work out and practice softball hitting and pitching. I wind down by taking a warm long shower. Eat dinner with my family and at last catch up with my friends by texting or Facetime and watching TV. I have to work hard because I have a dream to attend and play softball for UCLA. I know that I could make my dream and goals come true if I keep working.
I’m hoping that school will resume on April 14, since we have an eighth grade dance, eighth grade Magic Mountain trip, music field trips, and finally our graduation ceremony, the one day every eighth grader is looking forward to. I’m praying for the world, I’m praying for a cure, I’m praying for a miracle.
— Dalene Gonzales, Thompson Junior High
Being home in Bakersfield and away from my professors and law school friends does suck in a way because we're missing out on our last semester of school and the full experience that comes with that (banquets, awards, socializing with friends, graduation, etc.). But I intended to return to Bakersfield after I was done with school anyway, so I’m looking at it as a positive that I get to move back early.
However, being in school in the Bay Area where a heavy concentration of COVID-19 is present made me more aware of the possible danger and thankful that Santa Clara University shut down to prevent transmission of the disease. I know that as a younger and healthier person, I am less at risk, but I appreciate that the school made the responsible decision.
My friends and I are staying connected through text message group chats and social media. We’ve even made a digital meeting space just to hang out and talk. We’re still trying to figure out some bugs since none of us have had to do this before, but we’re adaptable. We’ll get through this.
Our lectures have continued through Zoom so we can continue our studies and still ask questions of our professors. It’s admittedly a positive to be listening and participating in lecture through Zoom in the kitchen with your family dogs hanging around. Although I feel bad for my family who had to listen to corporate law lectures; no one is enjoying that. It’s also nice to have my entire family together for an extended period of time.
— Pedro Naveiras, 27, Santa Clara University School of Law
My name is Karlee Gailey and I am one quarter short of graduating from Cal Poly SLO’s five-year architecture program.
As soon as things started to shake up, my winter quarter finals went online, and I immediately booked a plane ticket out to my parents in Houston, Texas. Within three days, the university announced the rest of the school year at Cal Poly will be virtual and graduation/commencement ceremony was to be postponed and held in an alternative form.
I think I could cope with online courses and even accept a non-traditional graduation ... but what hurts the most is that I don’t get to finish the five years being around the people that I went through it with. There will be no celebration as we approach the finish line together. It’s just over.
My Architecture Thesis Studio course, which takes up over 15 hours a week, will turn into a single weekly meeting with the professor for approximately an hour. I will no longer have my studio desk to use materials and tools for modeling, no more wood and metal shop to use large machinery (also where I WAS employed), and no more final thesis presentations to applaud the end of our year-long project. Instead, it’s on us and whatever digital program we have access to.
Despite the parts of life that everyone has had to give up, I do want to keep in mind how special this time is. It’s been a very long time since my siblings and I have been able to visit my parents at the same time. This is family time and we’re going to cherish it. We’re baking, taking walks, and enjoying each other — and trying not to bother dad who is working from home. It’s a complete mess, but focusing on the positives makes for better days!
— Karlee Gailey, 23, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Frontier High School Class of 2015
It feels different to be home and away from peers and teachers because you get used to seeing certain teachers every day and building that friendly relationship with teachers and your peers. You’re used to seeing friends and teachers who educate you on a daily basis and to all of a sudden not see them ... Just not used to it. Also, not knowing if I’m going back this school year, which is highly unlikely. It’s like college. Now you take online stuff as well as a packet that’s given to us by Bakersfield City School District.
I’m missing some of my friends but knowing we are able to text is better than not seeing them or talking to them at all. Now that the school shut down I’m unable to see any of my teachers in person so I’m only able to message them through Google Classroom or Jupiter Ed, the website we use to check our grades and missing assignments and message staff. I am missing a few of my teachers by not knowing if I’ll see them again.
I plan to stay connected to my teachers while school is shut down by using Google Classroom and Jupiter Ed to contact them if I need to. I plan to stay connected to my peers by texting them or calling them. It’s better than not talking to them at all. Especially for what’s going on right now in the world it's good to check in on them.
— Ian Martinez, 13, Walter Stiern Middle School
Hi, my name is Elijah Gonzales. I am 15 years old, and I live in Bakersfield. I am a freshman attending Bakersfield High School. We already started our school closure that will last for about four weeks.
I do miss all my amazing teachers at BHS who take the time to make each day an amazing learning adventure for me. I miss all the creativity in each class. Most of all, I miss seeing and hanging out with my friends. It honestly is a needed break for not only myself but for the entire world. We need to learn how to slow down and appreciate the people who surround us. Life was moving so quickly, at times I felt like I went to sleep on Monday and woke up on Friday. The circumstances of this break are hard, but it had to take something grand to slow the world down.
I reach out to my friends in numerous ways such as FaceTime, video games through party chats, and text/social media. The only hard thing about finishing the GATE class assignments is it's a lot of work, more than usual. Also, if I or my classmates have any questions we either ask each other for help and better understanding or emailing/texting the teacher on the Remind app.
This epidemic affected me by baseball, mainly. I’m a freshman who made varsity and I was supposed to play my first league game against Stockdale. But coronavirus ruined it. So, all games and practices have been canceled.
I have kept perfect attendance since I first started school. I could honestly say this is my first break ever from my busy schedule. Balancing school, baseball and extracurricular activities was all I knew. Now that time has slowed down for the entire world, I don’t feel guilty to say I enjoy it. I have two extra hours of sleep, I work out, practice, do classwork, practice my instruments. Read a little. Do mindfulness/meditation. Then I have a little free time to chat with friends. I have faith in God and I believe he will help all scientists find the perfect vaccination against coronavirus. But in the meanwhile, we all need to do our part and wash our hands and stay calm and help each other because, in the end, we are in this together. Have faith people.
— Elijah Gonzales, 15, Bakersfield High School
Being at home is something that is taking some time getting used to. Yes, of course I prefer being able to go to sleep later and wake up later as well, but I think I’d rather be at school. I find it harder to complete my assignments because I can’t stay focused and I have little motivation to get the work done.
I also miss going to softball practice every day after school and making jokes with my teammates, but most of all I miss my friends. I have kept in touch with some friends by texting or calling them, but it just isn’t the same. Being at school gives you something to do, rather than being at home stuck on your phone or the television.
— Alyssa Montes, 16, East Bakersfield High School
