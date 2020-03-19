We have asked students to share their experiences of changing their daily routines, missing their friends, trying to complete their school assignments and staying connected while apart during the coronavirus pandemic.
Students are invited to send their response to local@bakersfield.com. Submissions should be no more than 400 words (shorter is great, and responses may be edited to publish more voices) and include your name, photo, age and school you attend.
We'll publish as many responses as we can in coming days. Here's one to kick this off.
•••
My name is Mariah Rodriguez and I am currently a senior at Foothill high School. Let me paint a picture for you as to how this has all unfolded for my point of view.
We walk into school Monday morning and hear about the coronavirus. All my teachers are talking to us about it but everyone is not too worried about it; we are just hoping nothing changes within our school since we have already been through a lot at Foothill. We make it through the day as we head to practice. We are halfway through practice when the district announces a travel ban and it cancels most of our trips.
That’s when we all get worried. It causes more panic and anger within our school. It’s a hard pill to swallow but we know it's to be safe. By Thursday, March 12, everyone is told no traveling, no activities with large groups of people, and almost all of our big events we had been looking forward to are at a high risk of being canceled.
This brings everyone to be worried about what will happen to what was supposed to be an amazing school year. When Friday rolls around, the entire school's morale has become a frustrated and worried group of kids knowing trips and activities are canceled and the virus is something that could hurt our families.
On Sunday, March 15, we hear school will be canceled starting Wednesday, March 18, just another hard pill to swallow. Going into school on Monday had to have been one of the lowest days we have felt on campus. Seniors don’t know what to do or think. It is our senior year and we have to stay home and away from all our final moments in high school.
How will school work be done? By Tuesday everyone is saying goodbye and hoping school could please start up again, yet things seem to only get worse when word gets out from our California governor that our senior year might not resume where we left it because we might not even return to school. There goes prom, goodbye to college signing, no senior sunset, and how will we graduate? We understand that this is a worldwide pandemic and being worried about something like prom seems so small, but the small things add up fast.
— Mariah Rodriguez, Foothill High School
(1) comment
How about getting on Ebay and trying to sell stuff to help out the household? You can ship from home.
Study, READ, something other than Facebook and Reddit. College will be there later. Make yourself smarter!
Help you parents, Grandparents! They are in danger.
