Highland High School parents were told their children cannot wear military stoles with their academic regalia during Thursday's graduation, having many believe the administration does not "see the importance" of these students' service.
Senior Jasmin Oropeza has been a member of the Navy's Delayed Entry Program for the past six months, having trainings twice a week. When she received her stole, she was excited because it represented all the hard work she has put in.
"I get home late and I work hard to work on my grades," she said.
She took a picture of her stole and posted it on social media, and a classmate reached out asking if Oropeza was allowed to wear it during graduation. According to Oropeza, the young man, a member of the Marines, said his mother asked to speak to the principal, Debra Vigstrom, to see if her son could wear his military stole to graduation. She was told no.
The two "got into it," and the mother "was escorted out," Oropeza said.
Oropeza's recruiter later went in to speak to a counselor about a student who wanted to join the Navy, and when he asked them about students not being allowed to wear stoles, the counselor said it was Vigstrom's decision.
Highland High School did not immediately respond to The Californian's request for comment.
Kern High School District Public Information Officer Erin Briscoe said beyond the traditional cap and gown, graduation attire is a decision made by the individual school site's administration.
Oropeza said she was "hurt" when she found out she could not wear her stole.
"The other students in the Navy with me and from the Marines they’re surprised and kind of hurt," she said. "We all got our sashes and want to wear them.
"It’s just a sash, I don’t understand what the big deal is," she added. Oropeza pointed out that a friend from East Bakersfield High was allowed to wear a similar stole at EHS graduation. Students from South, West, Stockdale and Mira Monte high schools were seen wearing military stoles during their ceremonies as well.
Oropeza's mother, Janeth Jimenez, said the stoles represent a great sacrifice the students are making for their country and they should be able to wear them.
"She gets home late from the trainings she does and she’s tired and she still tries to do homework," Jimenez said. "For her to not be able to represent that really hurt. They’re going to be representing their country and (the school doesn't) see the importance of that."
Jimenez said she has talked about the issue with her coworkers and friends but has not reached out to the school.
Though she might not be able to wear her stole at graduation, Oropeza and Jimenez both hope the administration will change its mind in the future.
"We all have worked hard physically and mentally, all military branches, and I believe we have earned it just as much as an honor student has," Oropeza said.
"Even if she doesn’t get to wear it (tonight), I know where she's headed and I’m proud of her regardless," Jimenez said.
After she graduates, Oropeza said she leaves for boot camp June 25.
Not only is highland forbidding military students from wearing their stoles, as a highland high student I was told that I was unable to wear a medal I had received for my time and dedication to the pltw engineering program for four years. I spent well over 100 hours outside of school dedicating my time to that program, helping it grow, and it not a huge deal but I'd like to be proud of my self and show others what I have achieved.
Liberalism 101
Tom Pasek: Ms Vigstrom owes the students, parents, and taxpayers a reason (not to be confused with an excuse) for her decision not to allow the military sashes. These students are an fine example of young adults who have found meaningful direction in their lives. This needs to be encouraged, not hidden.
Shame on Highland. Shame on the KHSD for not being the administrators they should be. At the end of the day, the KHSD could override this decision, but it's easier to shift all the blame to the school. site. Shameful.
Where did this Administrator come from? Certainly not a Bakersfield native, or the concepts of love of God and Country wouldn't be so strange. My son went to Highland and marched into commencement to the drone of a bagpipe band. Is that tradition gone too?
I'm assuming that this is some kind of County rule. If not, for this principle to banish these stoles is outrageous. It obviously is that there is some type of a personal issue here with this person & the board needs to intervene. She is also against military people & service. We (veterans) should let this person know how honorable this should be perceived.
Shameful Highland...If it were my child I'd tell them if they felt strongly enough I'd have it in my pocket under their gown and put it on while on stage. The applause would most likely be huge!!
Is bad enough that the schools indoctrinate our kids. Now they cannot wear Military Stoles? That is an achievement to be proud of. Sounds like someone in the school Administration doesn't like our military. If I was students I would wear mine anyway. Isn't right that they can do this on a very important day of a students life. God Bless the Graduates.
The "adults" need to act like adults! The Administrator needs to rethink her decision. This recognition deserves the respect of all who will ultimately be protected by these students' service in our military. To quote that great movie: "YOU WANT ME ON THAT WALL...YOU NEED ME ON THAT WALL!"
