Student overcomes turbulent childhood to win CSUB's top award

To keep the lights on and food in the refrigerator, Dylan Jones worked nonstop from the moment he was old enough, navigating school and his parents’ addictions. The first day of his freshman year at Liberty High, the hot water had been turned off at the trailer he shared with his mom and brother, so he showed up “without a shower or clean clothes or anything.”

After high school, he continued to work a series of jobs, from fast food to farm work to daycare provider, following a nine-year start-and-stop schedule of community college when his finances would allow. And then while on a long-haul trucking job back East, with only his favorite history podcasts for company, he realized the road ahead would not take him where he wanted to go.

