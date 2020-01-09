A Bakersfield High School student was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats against Stockdale High School Wednesday night for an alleged social media threat made against the school, according to Kern High School District.
Bakersfield Police Department and KHSD Police were called to the school site around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday after a post was discovered that allegedly threatened an athletic event taking place on Stockdale's campus.
An investigation was conducted and the threat was deemed not credible, according to KHSD spokesperson Erin Briscoe.
Additionally, there was an alleged threat made to East Bakersfield High School Wednesday, but it is not known if it was on social media, according to Briscoe.
Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies were on site Wednesday. No further information was provided.
The threat was deemed "not credible" but the student was arrested? Perhaps the student was arrested for making the threat but the investigation determined it was not a credible threat??? I'm just a tad confused.
