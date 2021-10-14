You have permission to edit this article.
Student arrested after gun threat at Fairfax Middle; school put on lockdown

A student was arrested Thursday at Fairfax Middle School after deputies received reports of a student possibly carrying a firearm, which prompted the lockdown of Fairfax and other area schools, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies were dispatched at 8:30 a.m. to Fairfax for reports of a student with a firearm, according to KCSO’s news release.

At 9:56 a.m. the student was found by deputies, who determined the firearm was a replica. All lockdowns were lifted, KCSO said.

The student was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and criminal threats.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or 661-322-4040.

