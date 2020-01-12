The Kern County Fire Department battled and contained a fire at a four-plex apartment structure at 909 Meter Street in Arvin on Sunday morning.
The fire was contained to a single unit, which received extensive damage. The crews, however, were able to protect surrounding exposures and limited further damage to the building.
The occupants of the building were alerted by smoke detectors and safely evacuated the building.
A family of six who lived in the apartment received a SAVE Card from KCFD for $250 for immediate needs and temporary housing. Six other residents were displaced while power is disconnected to the other three apartments in the unit.
