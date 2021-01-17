Residents of the valley portion of Kern County can expect strong winds and blowing dust from late Monday through early Wednesday, according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.
The northern and western parts of the Valley (counties of San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno and Kings) will see similar weather Monday and Tuesday.
The likelihood of strong winds and blowing dust is prompting the air district to warn residents that there could be high concentrations of PM10 (particulate matter 10 microns and smaller), and people should protest themselves from the wind, according to an air district news release. Smoke from residential wood burning can add more pollutants to the air; residents are urged to not use wood burning devices.