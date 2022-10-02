Strides for CJD returns in person at CSUB

After two years of virtual events, Cal State Bakersfield hosted the fifth annual Strides for CJD — Bakersfield event in person Sunday at the campus's Harvey L. Hall Family Plaza.
The 1.1-mile leisure walk and 5K run were meant as ways for community members to remember, honor and raise support for those battling Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, according to the organizers of the event.
The rare neurodegenerative disease with no known treatment or cure befell the former longtime Mayor Harvey Hall in 2018, killing him within weeks of his diagnosis, representatives of Team Big H in Memory of Harvey L. Hall shared in a recent release. CJD is the most common of the “prion diseases," and impacts about 1 in 1 million people and is always fatal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After Hall's tragic death, his family and friends formed a team that became the nation's leading fundraising group for the event ever since.
Under the leadership of Lavonne Hall, Harvey Hall's widow, events like Sunday's have helped her local team raise more than $300,000.