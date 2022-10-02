 Skip to main content
Strides for CJD returns in person at CSUB

After two years of virtual events, Cal State Bakersfield hosted the fifth annual Strides for CJD — Bakersfield event in person Sunday at the campus's Harvey L. Hall Family Plaza. 

The 1.1-mile leisure walk and 5K run were meant as ways for community members to remember, honor and raise support for those battling Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, according to the organizers of the event.

