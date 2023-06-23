Stria

Stria LLC’s headquarters were being emptied out Friday as Kern County government shared an official notice that all the Bakersfield-based tech company’s employees were laid off June 15.

 John Cox / The Californian

A local business success story has officially drawn to a close with public disclosure Friday that all 132 employees of Bakersfield-based business processes outsourcing company Stria LLC have been let go.

Word of the layoffs came a week after the company that acquired Stria in August with a promise to make payments over the following two years, Fresno-based Bitwise Industries, terminated all its direct employees last week. It had already furloughed workers at both companies two weeks earlier.