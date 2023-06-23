A local business success story has officially drawn to a close with public disclosure Friday that all 132 employees of Bakersfield-based business processes outsourcing company Stria LLC have been let go.
Word of the layoffs came a week after the company that acquired Stria in August with a promise to make payments over the following two years, Fresno-based Bitwise Industries, terminated all its direct employees last week. It had already furloughed workers at both companies two weeks earlier.
There had been hope in the local tech industry that Stria might be spared somehow because of its profitability and solid reputation. But founder and former CEO Jim Damian said by email Friday the company’s closure “appears to be permanent and defies both logic and any sense of morality.”
He said in an interview Friday afternoon in front of Stria’s offices on Mars Court in Oildale, where the company’s belongings were being packed up for storage, “The people that bought it ruined it.”
A representative of the Bitwise board of directors had no new information to share Friday.
Founded in 2005, Stria grew to serve customers as far away as New York and Hawaii. It was among Bakersfield’s biggest technology-driven companies, focused on streamlining services by using optical character-recognition software that made documents fully searchable. It has been listed in Inc. magazine's annual list of the nation's 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies.
Damian’s email said founding Stria and serving as its CEO was one of the greatest honors of his career, but its time “is over.”
“My former colleagues and I are signing on with other organizations and the void created by Stria's departure won't last,” he wrote. “From this sad situation will come new homegrown successes ... and I can't wait to see what they are.”
The layoffs notice, dated June 15 but not issued by Kern County government until Friday afternoon, indicated Stria had 69 workers in California and employees as far away as Buffalo, N.Y., and Greeley, Colo. It said 40 of the people laid off in Bakersfield were document management and document preparation specialists.
Bitwise was a separate disappointment. After making a big splash in Fresno with a computer coding academy that blossomed into coworking spaces and a software company, it announced in 2019 it would expand to Bakersfield.
But after buying and overhauling a pair of underutilized commercial buildings in downtown Bakersfield, Bitwise failed to gain traction during the pandemic. A pivot to government-contracted training online never matched its success in Fresno.
Ultimately, despite tens of millions of dollars in venture capital, the company was unable to complete planned expansions around the country. Now, less than a month after the halt of its operations, Bitwise is defending itself against lawsuits and actions taken by its landlords.