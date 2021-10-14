Street racing victims, law enforcement see potential in Fong's crackdown law

To Sarah Kandler, illegal street racing is more than just an occasional inconvenience.
In November 2019, her mother, Peggy, was struck and killed just outside Valley Plaza mall by a driver who had lost control of a vehicle while participating in a street race. To Sarah, the timing of the incident — at around 2:09 p.m. on a Sunday, when holiday shopping was at its height — underscores the recklessness of those who participate in such events.
“I could never have prepared myself for the overwhelming grief this brought to my family,” Kandler said, recounting that her mother’s vehicle was so mangled by the crash emergency responders had to pry the doors open with a hydraulic tool known as the jaws of life. “The crash scene was horrifying. I will never forget seeing so vividly how much damage street racing and sideshows can cause.”
But now, those who participate in illegal street races could face stiffer penalties, and lawmakers hope the new measures will cut down on the growing phenomenon.
On Thursday, Kandler took part in a press conference held by California Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, who authored a bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week that seeks to discourage street racing with the revocation of a driver’s license.
Under the current law, those convicted of street racing can be punished by imprisonment in the county jail for up to 90 days and up to a $500 fine. Fong’s bill allows courts to revoke a street racer’s license for up to six months, only allowing driving to work during that period.
“This behavior is 100 percent preventable,” Fong said at the event. “We’re trying to get the message out that you do not need to engage in this activity. Let’s protect our motorists, let’s protect our pedestrians, let’s protect our bicyclists. Do not engage in this behavior, and if you do, there are now going to be enhanced penalties.”
According to the California Highway Patrol, speed exhibitions have nearly quadrupled since 2015, resulting in 264 crashes, 30 of which have been fatal. But CHP Central Division Chief Scott Parker said a study of recidivism rates conducted from 2017 to 2020 showed the suspension of licenses decreased repeat violations by more than 95 percent.
“The CHP has a vested interest in providing the highest level of safety, service and security to the people of California and this bill complements our public safety efforts,” he said.
The bill also formally defines a street racing “sideshow” for the first time in state law, and authorizes the temporary revocation of a license for the automotive stunt displays.
State legislators voted nearly unanimously in favor of the bill, and it was supported by both law enforcement agencies, auto groups and anti-street-racing organizations.
“Illegal street racing is speeding on steroids, leading to tragic and avoidable deaths and injuries here in Kern County and all across California,” said Doug Shupe, Automobile Club of Southern California corporate communications manager. “The Auto Club believes this new law will add a strong, but appropriate deterrent for event organizers and drivers who consider participating in this dangerous activity.”
The law goes into effect July 1, 2025.