Street racing suspects on Panama Lane arrested

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men on suspicion of street racing in an incident that happened in March at Panama Lane and Stine Road.
Javontae Murphy, a 23-year-old from Bakersfield, was arrested Friday on suspicion of second-degree murder, hit and run, street racing, assault with a deadly weapon, DUI, destruction of evidence and other charges, police said.
Devin Rufus, a 22-year-old from Bakersfield, was arrested Monday on suspicion of being an accessory to a hit and run and aiding and abetting street racing, according to a BPD news release.
The investigation revealed three vehicles, that were street racing and going over 100 mph, became airborne at the intersection of Panama Lane and Stine Road, police reported.
The first vehicle nearly hit another car, and then rolled over. Then, the vehicle smashed into trees and ejected the driver, who died at the scene. The second vehicle nearly crashed into the uninvolved vehicle. The third vehicle collided into a center median, causing complaints of pain from the driver and the passenger, according to BPD's news release.
Police ask that anyone with information call Officer Ott at 661-326-3967 or BPD at 327-7111.