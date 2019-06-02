Some people say music soothes the savage beast, but what about the not-so-savage urban dweller?
Seven acoustic street pianos placed at various locations downtown in recent weeks may be testing that theory.
"It's been awesome. People see the piano, sit down and just start playing," said Bernadette Sebastiani, one of the owners of Blue Oak Coffee Roasters at 20th and G streets, where one of the street pianos is located out front.
Recent unseasonable rains have limited the ability to leave the pianos outdoors, but those with a hankering to try out their street musician chops still have about a week before the pianos are picked up.
Local nonprofit the Hub of Bakersfield organized the street piano effort as a way to work with Bakersfield community members who want to create and enhance a vibrant and healthy urban core. Dubbed the Sounds of Downtown Street Piano Project, the pianos were delivered in time for Second Saturday on May 11. Some went to more than one location.
The pianos will be off the streets by around June 10, said Jonathan Yates, a Hub of Bakersfield board member.
"We wanted to encourage people to connect with downtown in a new and different way," Yates said of the project.
Not only do the pianos offer music as a way to bring people together, volunteer artists painted and decorated each of the pianos, adding a different and unique visual component to each location.
Businesses that hosted a piano included Locale Farm to Table, Hen’s Roost, Blue Oak, Toss It restaurant, Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar, House of Flowers, Tlo Wines, Cafe Smitten, and In Your Wildest Dreams
"Over 30 people have contributed to this project," Yates said, including piano tuners, musicians, artists and more.
Paints were donated by Steve Holloway Painting and piano moving services were provided by Smooth Move USA, Yates said.
The project is like something one might see in a big city urban setting, and yet it also has a small-town feel, said Blue Oak's Sebastiani.
The piano project will likely be on hiatus during the expected heat of Bakersfield's summer. But the pianos will be back, Yates said, along with other projects and ideas bubbling up from the Hub.
"We really love downtown, the urban core of Bakersfield," he said. "We want more people to develop a strong connection with downtown and have fun with downtown spaces."
Whether you play Mozart's Piano Sonata in C major or Chopsticks with two fingers, these pianos may offer you the keys to the city — in ebony and ivory.
Or maybe just a bit of fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.