Street Dog Coalition provides care to pets — and their people

Daisy was given some medicine for her sore paws. Tai was prescribed antibiotics for an infection. And Jordan and Cuddles walked away with their nails clipped.

The terrier mix, the boxer mix, the Jack Russell terrier, and a number of other dogs were the beneficiaries of visits Thursday by a nonprofit team of veterinarians and vet assistants to a one-time motel on Union Avenue that has been renovated and turned into residential units for those at risk of homelessness.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC. 

