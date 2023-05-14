 Skip to main content
Stratolaunch completes successful test in preparation for hypersonic flight this summer

One of the stars of eastern Kern County’s aerospace industry notched an important success Saturday by completing a mid-air launch of a test vehicle that, if all continues to go well, will achieve hypersonic flight later this year.

Mojave-based Stratolaunch LLC announced its launch plane Roc — the world’s largest aircraft, with a dual-fuselage and a wingspan of 385 feet — demonstrated it can cleanly and safely release the company’s rocket-powered Talon-A test vehicle. The launch took place during a 4-hour, 8-minute flight out of Vandenberg Space Force Base in Lompoc.

