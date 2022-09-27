Strata plans groundbreaking on Wasco's second financial office

Strata Credit Union invites members of the public to help celebrate the start of construction on a new branch in Wasco.
Plans for the city's second bank branch will be the focus of a groundbreaking ceremony set for 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at 401 N. Central Ave.
CEO Brandon Ivie said in a news release families and communities struggle when they have limited or no access to financial institutions, forcing them to resort to lenders and check cashers charging high interest rates and fees.
Best practices for defending against cyberattacks will be the focus of this week's one-hour webinar hosted Wednesday by Director Kelly Bearden of the Small Business Development Center of Cal State Bakersfield.
Guest Bill Britton, CIO and vice president of IT and director of the California Cybersecurity Institute at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, worked for 20 years as an intelligence officer and an electronic warfare officer with the U.S. Air Force. He will be joined at the free event by CII technical adviser Henry Danielson.
Starting at noon, Bearden will go over remaining government pandemic relief programs for businesses and capital resources available to small businesses. Sign up at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief133.
The Kern County chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will host the 24th annual Kern County SHRM Symposium & Exposition from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at Mechanics Bank Conference Center, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Drawing HR professionals from across the country for five concurrent tracks with choices of sessions throughout the day, the event is geared toward HR professionals and business leaders. But chapter President Roshni Patel said in a news release the event "has been designed to benefit all levels of business professionals who are interested in building their network or who might be looking for growth opportunities."
First up is motivational and educational speaker Nada Lena. The lunchtime keynote speaker will be Karith Foster, a humorist and author of "You Can Be Perfect or You Can Be Happy." The final speaker will be HR specialist and investor Aaron Craig Mitchell.