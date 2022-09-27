 Skip to main content
Strata plans groundbreaking on Wasco's second financial office

Strata Credit Union invites members of the public to help celebrate the start of construction on a new branch in Wasco.

Plans for the city's second bank branch will be the focus of a groundbreaking ceremony set for 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at 401 N. Central Ave.

