Strata Credit Union was honored with multiple awards including two Diamond Awards, and the prestigious Clarity and Multifaceted Awards, presented by the Credit Union National Association Marketing and Business Development Council.
The Diamond Awards represent the pinnacle of credit union marketing and business development that honor credit unions in 35 categories. This year, CUNA judges evaluated 1,295 entries based on strategy, design, production, creative concept, copy, communication and results.
Strata won the following awards:
Excellence in Marketing and Business Development - Multifaceted Award: Strata was recognized for a compilation of efforts in 2019 including its rebrand and new corporate identity rollout, logo design, website redesign, look of new collateral, community participation and support efforts, advertising campaigns including billboard, radio, print, TV and digital media, and its high-visibility events.
Clarity Award: Strata won for its year-long 70th anniversary Community Giving Campaign, “70-Wishes,” where the credit union fulfilled 70 wishes for local people or organizations in need.
Diamond Award - One-Time Event: Strata was recognized for its efforts involving its 70th anniversary and name change, community-wide ribbon cutting celebration.
Diamond Award – Outdoor: Includes any type of outdoor media including static and digital billboards, building signage, transit ads, car wraps and more. Strata won for its Name Change Announcement campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.