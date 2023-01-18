 Skip to main content
Storms' wrath didn't leave Kern untouched

Californians welcomed a reprieve from historic rainfall that pummeled the state but its wrath didn’t leave Kern County untouched and required clean-up crews to heave boulders from roads, vacuum water and repair a sinkhole.

Kern River Valley residents narrowly escaped rocks crashing onto Highway 178, which prompted the highway’s closure Wednesday by the California Department of Transportation until at least Friday. A Caltrans spokesman confirmed by email preliminary reviews showed incessant rain led to giant slabs of earth falling.

