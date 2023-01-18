Storms' wrath didn't leave Kern untouched

Californians welcomed a reprieve from historic rainfall that pummeled the state but its wrath didn’t leave Kern County untouched and required clean-up crews to heave boulders from roads, vacuum water and repair a sinkhole.
Kern River Valley residents narrowly escaped rocks crashing onto Highway 178, which prompted the highway’s closure Wednesday by the California Department of Transportation until at least Friday. A Caltrans spokesman confirmed by email preliminary reviews showed incessant rain led to giant slabs of earth falling.
Rural Kern County also suffered more instances of flooding and road closures than metro Bakersfield. The most recent storm — which passed over the weekend — didn’t impact the county’s largest city as much compared to the first rainfall closer to January’s beginning.
“We didn’t have anything really disastrous … just a lot of water,” said Tom Klein, a coordinator with a community emergency response team that was activated by the Kern County Fire Department to help residents in the Kern River Valley.
More than 80 county personnel set up warning signs, cleaned culverts, removed trees and boulders and cleared debris for both storm systems. Snow and rain blanketing Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club led to debris gushing into roadways, wrote Alicia Gutierrez, the marking and promotions coordinator for Kern County Public Works.
Gutierrez didn't immediately know costs from storm damage though she noted extensive damage — such as washouts or sinkholes — didn’t befall roads.
Highway 166 from Maricopa to San Luis Obispo County has a “developing sinkhole” and remains closed, wrote Christian Lukens, a Caltrans spokesman. The project is estimated to cost $936,000, he added.
Water filled Highway 33 between Lerdo Highway and Highway 46 and caused its closure, Lukens noted. Redrock Randsburg Road also closed until county staff cleared flooding, Gutierrez wrote.
Klein, a Lake Isabella community emergency response team coordinator, noted helpers handed out about 550 sandbags over a four-day period. Most people attempted to stop water filling their garages and prevent it from flooding homes. One person drove from Bakersfield to get sandbags because her father’s backyard flooded and she couldn’t find dirt nearby, he added.
Pelting rain carved a ravine about two feet deep along Maple Lane, a dirt path, in Wofford Heights, Klein estimated. It was filled with gravel, he added.
David Shaw, a community emergency response team leader in Tehachapi, noted about eight groups collected sandbags, and the second storm wasn’t as terrible.
Two rockslides careened into the Kern River Valley — the first one happened Jan. 9 and the second was Wednesday. Rubble filled some Tehachapi areas, Gutierrez added.
A least six rockslides befell Kern County from Dec. 30 to Tuesday, according to a graphic from the California Geological Survey.
Cascading boulders could stem from an oversaturation of water permeating the mountainside, which froze into ice and then expanded areas between rocks and the mountain, Lukens explained.
Caltrans wrote Wednesday on Twitter a scaling crew will assess any potential rock and “the boulder on the roadway will be blasted once that check is complete” in the Kern River Valley.
County public works and the Kern County Fire Department didn’t have to rescue anyone from this weekend’s storms. KCFD firefighters helped two vehicles stranded in water filling Highway 33 near Lost Hills and another semi truck mired in mud, both on Jan. 10.
Bakersfield’s Recreation & Parks Department tree section addressed more than 45 reports of fallen trees and branches during the first storm system, which pelted Kern around Jan. 4 and 5, according to city spokesman Joe Conroy. Most of these trees were on private property and city trees were in “good shape” because of routine tree trimming, he added.
“They responded to trees that had fallen or lost large limbs,” Conroy wrote. “Most of that damage had been caused by unusual high winds.”
The city’s streets division unplugged drains blocked by debris in 75 areas and used vacuum trucks to suck water from overcapacity drains. Suctioning water and using high-pressure water to clear blockages also happened on rural roads, such as Kratzmeyer Road and Wegis Avenue, Conroy wrote.
This weekend’s storm didn’t block streets or cause damage in metro Bakersfield, he added.
