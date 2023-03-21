 Skip to main content
Storms to continue in Kern until Thursday morning, bringing snow and strong winds

20230107-bc-isabella

Although not as full as it has been in years past, Truxtun Lake has been partially replenished from its fully dry state last summer. The lake and the water in it are owned and managed by the city of Bakersfield, and as the multiyear drought reduced municipal water supplies, the city made the decision to let the lake go dry. Now water supplies are being at least partly replenished by a series of powerful storms affecting areas across California. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A series of thunderstorms started off the day Tuesday, bringing with them hail to some communities, followed by sunshine.

“There was a pretty good series of thunderstorms moving through Bakersfield (Tuesday),” said Dan Harty, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.

