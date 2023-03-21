Storms to continue in Kern until Thursday morning, bringing snow and strong winds

A series of thunderstorms started off the day Tuesday, bringing with them hail to some communities, followed by sunshine.
“There was a pretty good series of thunderstorms moving through Bakersfield (Tuesday),” said Dan Harty, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Temperatures dropped slightly from their figures this past weekend, with a high in the 60s and lows into the 40s. The weather station in Hanford said it expects intermittent rain and some snow in some areas of Kern until Thursday morning, when it will begin tapering off with some lingering drizzles.
The Bakersfield metropolitan area and nearby cities received up to a half inch of rain on Tuesday and can expect another half inch through Wednesday night, the weather station said. A flood advisory was ordered for the Bakersfield area Tuesday until 3:45 p.m.
In Kernville and other mountainous areas such as Wofford Heights and Riverkern, however, storms are expected to drop another estimated two inches of precipitation through Wednesday night. Snow is a possibility starting Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, at elevations of at least 4,000 feet.
“The mountain areas for now are doing OK,” Harty said. “The water receded over the last few days, but there's a lot more coming into the area. Additional rainfall and snowmelt that are already running high may possibly increase a chance for floods.”
The weather station said a flood watch for areas below 4,000 feet is in effect through Wednesday night.
Additionally, a wind advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Gusts reached 35 mph in Bakersfield and climbed up to 65 mph in Bear Valley Springs and Tehachapi on Tuesday.
According to Andrew Freeborn, a spokesman for the Kern County Fire Department, firefighters will continue to monitor areas around Poso Creek and Kern National Wildlife Refuge for potential flooding.
“Our fire crews, as well as law enforcement, have continued to up staff around our communities to ensure our citizens’ safety,” Freeborn said.
KCFD announced Monday that evacuation orders had been lifted for Wofford Heights, Kernville, Wasco, Pond and Poso Creek.
They also downgraded orders to warnings for specific streets in Wofford Heights, including: Cane Peak Court, including the Calgary Tract, Homestead Court, North and south of Bruton Way, East to Split Mountain Way Anchorage Way and east to Earl Pascoe Road.
Forty roads countywide remained closed Tuesday, according to Kern County Public Works, with two under a caution advisory and another two opened within the past day.
Officials advised against anyone seeking to travel in the next two days, as Interstate 5 and Highway 58 are likely to close in the event of excessive snow. Both are expected to see a couple of inches of snow through Wednesday and have reported gusts of 72 mph at the Tejon Overlook.
“For anyone trying to travel you may want to reconsider ...,” Harty said. “With even a little snow on those passes they will shut it down quick.”