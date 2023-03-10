Storms pound Kern, prompting floods, evacuation orders

After 47 years of living in northeastern Kern, James Hall has seen his fair share of floods. Still, when he rolled into work at 5:30 a.m. Friday in Kernville, he checked his phone, and looked out at the nearby park.
"The water had just crested up to the park," Hall said.
By 11 a.m., the water had risen to within several feet of the bridge that rides overhead. The park was gone. Hall has seen his fair share of floods — he still remembers the one from "'83" — and this one stuck out.
“We had some good ones but not quite to this degree," Hall said.
Evacuations were ordered in Kernville and Riverkern on Friday, as a devastating series of storms from an atmospheric river pounded Southern California and parts of the Central Valley.
Outside the Kern County Office of Emergency Services Friday evening, county officials said there are more than 200 boots on the sodden ground, carrying out the evacuation proceedings for the low-lying areas of Kernville and Riverkern, as well as Tillie Creek and Wofford Heights.
This includes the areas: south of Riverkern, between Sierra Highway and Burlando Road, north of the Kernville Airport, east of Arnold Spring Spur Drive, south of Wofford Heights Boulevard, north of Old State Road.
"Part of the big portion of the problem we've had is not so much how much rain but that we've had historic snow in the past weeks," said Kern County Deputy Fire Chief Billy Steers. "Between snow melting and rainfall north of the county is what's impacted the Kern River along with Tillie Creek and other creeks in the Kern River Valley."
Carrying a prodigious amount of rain, the atmospheric rivers have recharted California's weather patterns and brought both devastation and promise to the state that previously weathered a lengthy drought. Through Thursday night and into Friday the storm has flooded roadways, toppled trees and forced some residents into shelters.
Evacuation order
Officials said they began to consider an evacuation after noticing the Kern River could potentially rise above the Kernville area. According to Kern County Fire Chief Aaron Duncan, firefighters began going door-to-door, telling residents to leave.
"You know we go through these exercises several times a year, and most of the time, they don't turn out to be a serious event," Kern Sheriff Donny Youngblood said. "This is a serious event."
An evacuation order means that the current flooding is an immediate threat to life. The Kern River, according to county estimates, peaked at 17 feet and just under 45,000 cubic feet per second, which surpasses a 50-year record. Typically, it flows at between 2,300 and 2,500 cubic feet per second.
Officials recommend that if people must travel from the evacuation areas, they should go along Sierra Way to Highway 178 to Kern Valley High School, located at 3340 Erskine Creek Road in Lake Isabella. Duncan said the evacuation order went out to at least 2,000 people. A shelter was previously established at the Kern River Valley Veterans Center, which is now closed.
He added that the shelters will stay open "as long as they need."
"If the capacity of the shelters does max out we will look at other areas and request other avenues," Duncan said. "If that's the need, we will continue that process."
Another shelter was being established at the Elks Lodge on Wofford Heights Boulevard and was to be open by Friday night.
Volunteers with the Red Cross, which is coordinating the shelter operation with the county, said they are providing meals and snacks, hydration, emotional support, health services and more. County officials can also provide animal services for those with pets.
Evacuation assistance for residents with physical limitations was offered by the county until 11:30 a.m. Friday.
As of Friday evening, Kern County Public Works reported 30 roads across the county had been closed. Rancheria Road, Mil Potrero Highway, Sierra Way and Glennville area roads all required snow chains Friday night.
Flash flood warning
The National Weather Service in Hanford extended its flash flood warning into Friday night for northeastern Kern and southeastern Tulare County, with some areas receiving nearly 12 inches of rain.
And Caltrans is urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel in the affected areas, pointing to more severe storms expected over the weekend. While Interstate 5 was open Friday night, heavy rains and standing water limited drivers to a slower speed. California Highway Patrol spokesman DC Williams said officers hope to keep the interstate open through the night, but advised against unnecessary travel.
“Please don’t travel if you don't have to,” Williams said. “But for those that do need to, just make sure you're careful because we don't know how the land is going to react to all this water.”
Emergency declarations
President Joe Biden approved a presidential emergency declaration Friday afternoon, which gives the state of California and its local governments eventual access to federal resources and services, if they are unable to handle response themselves.
"The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population,” a press release said Friday. “And to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of catastrophe.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, with this declaration, is allowed to “identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion” resources to local and state governments.
Robert Barker, a spokesperson for FEMA, cautioned that this declaration means the state and federal agencies have taken a precautionary measure, and that it doesn’t mean residents should expect federal assistance at this time. This declaration, unlike a disaster declaration, is perfunctory and involves several more steps before help can be requested.
“California is so well resourced already,” Barker said. “They very infrequently need help… I can’t think of a time they requested additional resources.”
Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said the county will declare a local emergency at some point over the weekend, stating that the county expects considerable property damage will need to be assessed later. Any emergency declaration by the county will appear before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.