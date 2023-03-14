 Skip to main content
Storms continue to hit Kern; Wofford Heights vulnerable to landslides

20230314-bc-floodforecast3.jpeg

Mountains to the east of Bakersfield are reflected in water pooled on the shoulder of the road near Lamont on Monday.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

County officials issued an evacuation order for Wofford Heights on Tuesday after receiving expert advice on sliding soil that could turn into landslides.

"The description given (by soil engineers) was that soil failures had begun across the mountain and were highly likely to increase during the forecasted rains," a Kern County Fire Department statement read. "Without the ability to know exactly when further failures would occur or how severe the destruction would be as they moved downslope, the decision was made to issue an evacuation order for all of Wofford Heights."

