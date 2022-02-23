Storm temporarily shuts pair of passes in Kern

After brief closures Wednesday morning, both Interstate 5 through the Grapevine and Highway 58 through Tehachapi had reopened as of the afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol officials.
After a storm moved in Tuesday and left a few inches of snow on the ground, officers had closed Kern County portions of the roads as a precaution, and were escorting vehicles through both passes by around 11:30 a.m.
The modest weather event also brought much-needed but still below-average showers to the area, according to David Spector, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Hanford station.
So far this month, the metro Bakersfield area has received about .92 inches of rainfall, about .81 inches below normal for February, and since Jan. 1, 2.1 inches, which is 1.99 inches below normal for that time period, Spector said. Thanks in large part to a wet December, the 4 inches that Bakersfield has received since Oct. 1 is about one-third of an inch below the annual average for that time period.
And the record-dry January seems to mostly be carrying over for the next two weeks, the recent rains notwithstanding.
“We’re still expecting the precipitation to end (Wednesday) afternoon and for skies to clear out," Spector added. “So next week ahead looks totally dry for Kern County and the week after that, the (Climate Prediction Center forecast) looks like below-normal precipitation.”
Due to an outage at the weather station in Tehachapi, weather officials were unable to provide an official total for the area’s accumulation of snow; however, reports indicate there were about four inches on the ground early Wednesday afternoon.