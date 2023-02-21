 Skip to main content
Storm doubleheader bringing snow, possible closures to Kern

20230216-bc-weather2.jpeg

In this photo from Feb. 15, Naura Jenks is all smiles as she zooms down a snow-covered hill along Cuddy Valley Road in Frazier Park.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Authorities are asking residents to rethink their travel plans this weekend as consecutive storms are expected in Kern this week, starting with strong winds Tuesday night and ending Sunday with a total of more than 2 feet of snow that could potentially paralyze the county’s highways.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in effect Tuesday night until 4 a.m. Saturday, saying a wintry mix is expected even in the area’s lower elevations.

