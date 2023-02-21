Storm doubleheader bringing snow, possible closures to Kern

Authorities are asking residents to rethink their travel plans this weekend as consecutive storms are expected in Kern this week, starting with strong winds Tuesday night and ending Sunday with a total of more than 2 feet of snow that could potentially paralyze the county’s highways.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in effect Tuesday night until 4 a.m. Saturday, saying a wintry mix is expected even in the area’s lower elevations.
“With these cold systems, we expect a definite impact on highways,” said Jim Bagnell, a forecaster with the weather service in Hanford. “That could lead to road closures.”
The first storm was to start Tuesday night, with 45-mph gusts in the Bakersfield metro area and up to 80 mph in desert and mountainous areas, Bagnell said. The weather service also issued wind and dust advisories in effect until Wednesday.
Bagnell said the agency expects a couple of inches of snow at the 2,500- to 3,500-foot elevation mark and 6 to 8 inches at elevations between 5,000 and 6,000 feet, which includes communities like Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club.
From Tuesday night through Wednesday, Bagnell said to expect some rain and less than an inch of snow. He said conditions will escalate Thursday night through Friday with the coming of a second storm.
“Most of the first system is confined to the mountain regions,” Bagnell said. “But we do have another system coming in and impacting the area through the end of the week.”
With the second bout, officials expect a half-inch of rain in Bakersfield through the weekend while areas like Lake Isabella, at 2,500 feet, could get 6 to 9 inches. At the higher elevations, 6,000 to 8,000 feet, forecasters expect 2 to 3 feet of snow, adding that lower areas like the Grapevine, at about 4,400 feet, could be hit with 12 to 15 inches of the white stuff.
Officials warned that the downpours, combined with rapidly melting snow and sodden ground, could make highway travel treacherous on Interstate 5 and Highway 58.
“I would say try to change your plans because travel is going to be difficult or impossible if those roads are closed down with the snow,” Bagnell said. “But be prepared for the possibility you’ll get stuck.”
Both mountain passes, which sit in the 4,000-foot range, are primary supply routes for commerce and gateways to Southern California. They could be closed at any point through the weekend, officials said. The California Highway Patrol makes the call on whether to shut down Interstate 5.
“We’re watching the storm very closely,” said Officer D.C. Williams with CHP’s Fort Tejon office.
Against the backdrop of successive atmospheric rivers last month that doused the state and resulted in record levels of snow, floods along the coast, power outages, downed trees, evacuations and more than 20 people dead, officials are reminded that winter is far from over.
They advised residents who do not need to travel to stay home this weekend.
"Our top priority is to our motoring travelers," Williams said. "In case we do close down roads, we just ask people be patient and understand that we are doing so just to avoid unnecessary conditions."
A spokesman for Pacific Gas and Electric said the utility has deployed personnel ahead of the storms and will use its storm outage prediction models to respond quickly to power outages.
"The incoming adverse weather," PG&E spokesman Denny Boyles said in a statement Tuesday, "could result in trees, limbs and other debris falling into power lines, damaging equipment and interrupting electric service."
Caltrans began pouring salt solution on roads Tuesday in an attempt to stop ice from building up, “which is what mainly closes down roads,” Williams said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no plans to close roads. But Williams said the agency won’t hesitate to shut down roads if it suspects conditions won’t let up. Roads closed too late can lead to drivers being trapped on the highway.
“We’re definitely going to just watch things for now,” Williams said. “Because things change. Could be a lot of snow, could be a little snow.”