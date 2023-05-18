'Stories of their courage echo like a timeless anthem:' County honors, remembers peace offices who died serving their community

Wind whispered through the towering trees shading the Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters on Norris Road. It seemed to carry KCSO Cmdr. Augustin Moreno’s song over the numerous people present at Thursday’s ceremony honoring peace officers who died serving this community.
And in the moment Moreno’s voice singing “Ave Maria” lifted and soared through the crowd — causing tears to fall and eyes to fill with remembrance — the wind rustled wreaths placed next to KCSO’s memorial of those killed in the line of duty. It was almost as if the names carved into the dark gray rock watched from above and thanked organizers of Thursday’s events around town.
Law enforcement agencies held ceremonies honoring fallen peace officers from each of their agencies and then officers descended upon downtown Bakersfield at the memorial in front of Kern County Superior Court. It provided a chance to remember the role of peace officers and provide healing to families aching with grief.
“On this day, we gather and take a moment to reflect on their lives and law enforcement,” Jeff Flores, Kern County's Third District supervisor, said in downtown Bakersfield. “Remember their smiles, the sound of their voices, the fervor of their spirit.”
“In every corner of our county, stories of their courage echo like a timeless anthem,” he added.
The officers who died weren’t heroes because of the circumstances surrounding their death, said California Highway Patrol Capt. Vince Pagano, who leads the Bakersfield-area office. They're memorialized because of how they lived — in the service of others, he said.
A constant message rang from leaders of Kern County law enforcement agencies and other speakers: Never forget.
Don’t forget the sacrifice each person made. Don’t forget the the life they lived, and their memory outside of their uniform. Don’t forget how officers don the badge every day, knowing they could never come home, speakers said.
KCSO Sheriff Donny Youngblood said he can remember where he was when numerous peace officers were killed in the line of duty.
“I remember exactly where I was and the pain that I felt because they were friends of mine,” Youngblood said. “And, we were all like a family to each other.”
A loss like that is devastating to the organization and stays with deputies forever, Youngblood said.
“We pray we never have to add another name to this wall,” he added.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.