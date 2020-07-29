Walmart and Sam's Club are helping to raise funds for the Lauren Small Children's Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, as part of an effort with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
Through Friday, the public can donate at any register in a California Walmart store or Sam’s Club location, according to a news release from the stores. Customers can also “round up” their purchase to the next dollar and donate the change. Or people can give at www.HelpKidsLiveBetter.org.
The news release noted that in 2019, more than $125,957 was raised on behalf of Lauren Small Children’s Center in Bakersfield.
