STORE CLOSURES

Here is a list of retail chains that have announced plans or otherwise taken action in 2019 to close at least some of their locations. Note that such moves do not necessarily mean the end of the brand.

Abercrombie & Fitch; Amazon; Ascena Retail Group (parent company of Ann Taylor, Catherines, Justice, Loft, Lane Bryant and Maurices); Bed Bath & Beyond; Charlotte Russe; Chico's; Family Dollar; Gap; Gymboree; J.C. Penney; Kohl's; LifeWay Christian Stores; Macy's; Nordstrom; Payless ShoeSource; Peloton; Pier 1 Imports; Ross; Shopko; Signet Jewelers (parent company of Kay, Jared and Zales); Target; Tesla;, Ulta Beauty; Victoria's Secret; and Walmart.