Calmer traffic can hopefully be expected in more parts of Bakersfield later this year, as the Bakersfield City Council approved four projects totaling nearly $8 million.
The projects, which include pavement striping, repaved roads and a new sewer lift, among other improvements to Wards 1 to 4, were approved 4-2, with council members Ken Weir and Patty Gray dissenting.
Public documents provided at the meeting show these projects are based on traffic counts, analysis and accident-related data collected by the city’s public works department.
For example, improvements to Beale Avenue between Niles and Monterey streets will include a narrowing of the road on both sides to make room for a buffered bike lane and extended sidewalks, termed as bulb-outs, at either intersection. Other fixtures, such as rubber curbs, striping and countdown timers will be added at the intersections of Beale Avenue at Monterey Street and at Niles Street.
Weir said the projects are counterproductive to reducing traffic speeds.
“You know for the last, I don’t know how many years, maybe the last decade, the city has been engaged in street improvement, building roads and making our travel from here to there much easier,” Weir said. “...Personally I don’t think there’s any benefit to this.”
Similar projects will be performed on: Ohio Drive south of Highway 58; Manor Street and Union Avenue from Columbus Street to the Kern River Bridge; the Hageman Lift Station, located at the northwest corner of the intersection of Hageman Road and Rushmore Drive; and the Sewer Lift Station at Parsons Way and Panama Lane and at Benton Street at Planz Road.
“It will improve mobility for those who depend on bicycles as a way for transportation for those who are walking within the neighborhood,” Councilman Andrae Gonzales said. “This is an area of east Bakersfield that I actually represent and I can tell you there is a high concentration of individuals who walk and bicycle to work and school and the market who require public transportation to get to and from many places.”
The three projects will cost an estimated $2.5 million, $2.1 million and $3.2 million, pulled from a mixture of sources including Community Development Block Grants, money from Senate Bill 1 and a portion of the $1.8 million allocated for traffic calming projects in the new fiscal year.
While he approved of the projects, Weir took issue with the city setting aside contingency funds for three projects, saying he’d rather see the requests for more money brought before the council.
“For these three items, I would move approval of the actual job but I would not approve the staff contingency that’s set aside,” Weir said.
Contingency funds were set aside for the three projects totaling $150,000, $110,000 and $200,000, respectively.
In response, city officials said this process allows for faster construction and fewer delays since contractors wouldn’t need city approval for individual change orders. Officials said that they have routinely seen 30- to 60-day delays in finishing projects just to approve change orders.
“During a construction project things tend to move rather quickly, so we don’t want to stall the contractor for sake of work that needs to be done in the field,” said Bakersfield Public Works Director Gregg Strakaluse.
Additionally, this money set aside is very low, City Manager Christian Clegg said, within the standard 10% to 15% of the projects’ total cost. That said, Clegg offered to produce reports for the council that detail contingency money spent on change orders.
According to Ward 4 Councilman Bob Smith, the city averages 60 vehicle-related deaths and 2,000 automobile-related injuries per year, and “we’re on track to exceed that this year.”
“We have many more deaths from automobile accidents and collisions than what we do from homicides and guns,” Smith said. “We need to stop the killing on our streets and slowing traffic will help do that.”