Stolen produce investigation leads to pair of arrests

Kern County Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit detectives’ recovery Thursday of a vehicle containing thousands of dollars in stolen produce led to a pair of arrests, according to a KCSO news release.
Detectives located the goods in the 100 block of Clifton Street in Bakersfield, where they were stored in stolen commercial produce bins, according to officials. Through their investigation, detectives determined the produce was stolen from farmland in the Lamont area.
Detectives, with assistance from the Bakersfield Police Department, recovered two stolen vehicles nearby in the 1400 block of Wilkins Street. One stolen vehicle was loaded with stolen produce from the same farm, with the total value of the produce and the bins placed at more than $7,000, according to sheriff’s officials.
Detectives arrested Robert Menchaca, 29, on suspicion of felony theft-related charges and three outstanding felony warrants. Francisco Orozco, 32, was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony theft-related charges, according to the release.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the KCSO’s Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110.