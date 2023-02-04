Stockdale wins Kern County Academic Decathlon

Stockdale High won the 42nd annual Kern County Academic Decathlon, which concluded Saturday at Stockdale.
Stockdale received the Claude W. Richardson perpetual trophy as the overall team winner in the event that featured nearly 100 students from 11 high schools.
Stockdale will represent Kern County in the California Academic Decathlon scheduled for next month in Santa Clara.
Rounding out the top five teams were: Frontier, second; Arvin, third; Independence, fourth; and West, fifth.
The Academic Decathlon Foundation Board awarded a one-time scholarship of $1,000 to Nikira Boerger of Stockdale High.
Academic Decathlon is made up of 10 events including art, economics, essay, interview, language and literature, mathematics, music, science, social science, and speech, plus a Super Quiz. The majority of the subjects were contested virtually on Feb. 1 and 2.
Saturday’s contest featured the final two in-person categories — the speech competition and the Super Quiz, a pressure-packed 90 minutes, run like a TV quiz show. The Super Quiz winner, picking up the Milo Hall Trophy, was Frontier High.
Overall individual top scorers were:
1st place – Justin Magugat, Stockdale High
2nd place – Natalie Hawkins, Stockdale High
3rd place – Abbett Xander Monte De Ramos, Frontier High
1st place – Nikira Boerger, Stockdale High
2nd place – Aidan Lo, Stockdale High
3rd place – Kiera Julius, Independence High
1st place – Olivia Ussery, Frontier High
2nd place – Giselle Christensen, West High
3rd place – Jazmine Zavala, Independence High