Stockdale Tile owner Tony Marion has two daughters working in emergency rooms at two Bakersfield hospitals and Sunday night he treated the staffs at each to free dinner.
"You know those guys are in a tough situation there," he said of local hospital workers. "That’s their job."
Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, where one of Marion's daughters is a nurse practitioner, was treated to barbecue and Adventist Health Bakersfield Hospital, where another is an emergency room technician, received food from Olive Garden.
"We’re happy to do it. We’re a local company," Marion said. "We like giving back to the local community and will continue to do."
