Stockdale student passionate about promoting walk-a-thon for organ donation awareness

Aug. 30 isn’t the actual birthday of Jaiden Bareng’s father, Jonathan, but her family celebrates the day, too, because it marks his second chance at life.
In 2017, on Aug. 30, Jonathan received a kidney transplant from his sister, Jayann Salvador.
“We celebrate every day,” said Jonathan, a registered nurse who lives in Bakersfield. “Tomorrow is never promised.”
When Stockdale High junior Jaiden Bareng found out about JJ’s Legacy through Instagram, she wanted to be involved because the organization helps donor families and recipients throughout the Kern County area.
Bareng is on the Got the Dot Executive Student Board, which is a part of JJ’s Legacy, and she is among several high school students who have helped organize the second annual Got the Dot Walk-A-Thon, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Cal State Bakersfield.
The event brings awareness and education about organ, eye and tissue donation. The 2K walk also honors families who have been through the organ donation process.
JJ’s Legacy is named after Jeffrey Johns, a Garces Memorial High alumnus who died on March 1, 2009, from injuries suffered in a tragic accident. His donated organs saved the lives of five people; 50 others were helped through his tissue donation.
“I feel really honored to be given this opportunity by JJ’s Legacy and all of the organizers of the event,” Bareng said of promoting the walk-a-thon and advocating for organ, eye and tissue donation. “I enjoy doing it. My passion for this cause allows me to enjoy the work that I’m doing. Our student executive board meets monthly and we discuss the walk-a-thon and other JJ’s Legacy events. To be part of that just makes me happy because I get to do what I love to do and advocate for this cause.”
Jonathan Bareng, 50, has worked with hospice patients over the past 20 years. He said his own experiences with kidney disease gave him a new perspective on confronting death and quality of life.
“My doctor said I needed a kidney transplant because I had end-stage renal disease,” he said of the stage when the kidneys no longer work as they should and dialysis or a transplant is needed to stay alive. “My life was turned upside down. I have a daughter. I have my career. I was building my career. It was really tough for me and my family.”
He said he relied on support from his family, his faith in God and eventually the gift from his sister. She moved from New Jersey to Bakersfield to help him, he said.
“I’m really thankful and blessed to have a family that is willing to give part of their life to me,” Jonathan said. “That’s why I’m advocating for this organization. I know with this we have a platform that can encourage and inspire people to sign up as organ donors. Without that I would be six feet under or without quality of life.”
Jaiden was 10 when her father was dealing with end-stage renal disease and said that it was a difficult time. She said she felt lonely at times and tried to find comfort in FaceTime calls with her parents when they were at UCLA Hospital for Jonathan's treatment.
She’s grateful for her aunt and that the family can celebrate more birthdays. For her father’s 50th birthday, her family went on a European trip.
“It broke my heart to see my dad in the hospital bed,” she said. “I couldn’t be there with him because I had school. But now we celebrate the day of his kidney transplant. It was Aug. 30. We call it his second-life birthday since he was given a new life that day. This situation really made our family even closer than it already was.”