The Stockdale Post Office will be holding a passport fair on April 26 to help Bakersfield residents and those in surrounding areas obtain a U.S. passport, according to a news release.
The fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5501 Stockdale Hwy. No appointment is needed and applicants can have their passport photo taken for $15, according to the release.
To apply for a passport applicants will need a valid photo identification, a certified copy of their birth certificate issued by the state in which they were born, or an original certification of naturalization, according to the release.
Application forms and information on costs can be found at www.usps.com/passport, www.travel.state.gov/passport or by phone at 877-487-2778.
