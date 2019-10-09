Kern High School District announced Stockdale and North high schools may specifically be impacted Thursday by a Pacific Gas and Electric Company Public Safety Power Shutoff outages.
Both schools will be on a two-hour delayed start on Thursday.
Parents will be informed by 8 a.m. if the power is out and school is cancelled for the day.
PG&E has been rolling out the Public Safety Power Shutoff in three phases. The first occurred around midnight Wednesday, and a second has been delayed until the late afternoon and early evening.
A third phase is being considered for the southernmost portions of PG&E’s service area, impacting approximately 42,000 customers. Specific locations are still to be determined.
