Stockdale Highway is closed in both directions after a man drove off the road Wednesday and struck and destroyed a power pole, bringing down multiple power lines with it.
The California Highway Patrol responded at about 2:55 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a big rig on Stockdale Highway, west of Nord Avenue. Dhanakrit Mann, 25, of Stockton was driving west on Stockdale Highway early Wednesday morning when he made an unsafe turn and drove off the road. His car hit and destroyed a power pole and ultimately knocked over multiple power lines.
PG&E crews are working to fix the damaged power lines, and Stockdale Highway is expected to remain closed until around 1 p.m.
Mann suffered minor injuries and complained of pain after the incident. No fatalities were reported.
