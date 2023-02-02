 Skip to main content
Stockdale High senior raises $5K for victims of human trafficking

Stockdale High School Senior Mukul Anand presented a $5,000 check of money he raised to members of the Housing and Opportunity Foundation of Kern and emPOWERment, a local nonprofit that combats human trafficking. 

Members of the Housing and Opportunity Foundation of Kern and nonprofit leaders held a check presentation Thursday, to honor the fundraising achievements of Mukul Anand, a Stockdale high school senior who raised $5,000 for victims of human trafficking.

Anand, who previously raised $15,000 last September for a free library, presented the money to emPOWERment, a local nonprofit that specializes in rehabilitating victims of human trafficking.

