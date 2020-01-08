First he got a perfect score on his ACT exam, now he's been named a scholar in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.
Stockdale High School senior Rishabh Bose is one of 300 scholars this year.
Each scholar, selected from 1,993 entrants, receives a $2,000 award with an additional $2,000 going to their respective school, resulting in $1.2 million in total scholar awards from Regeneron. The 40 finalists chosen to compete in Washington, D.C, in March will be announced on Jan. 22.
Bose's project for the competition is titled Non-Line-of-Sight Image and Depth Recovery Using an Ordinary Digital Camera. It focuses on advancing autonomous vehicle safety and medical imaging.
