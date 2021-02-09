Stockdale High School was named grand champion of the Kern County Academic Decathlon. Unlike years past, the 40th annual competition was held virtually this year.
The academic decathlon features 10 events in art, economics, essay, interview, language and literature, mathematics, music, science, social science and speech. It features nine high school students, and each team has three students whose GPA falls into the A, B and C categories.
Arvin placed second overall in the competition, and Frontier took home third. In descending order were Wasco, West, Highland, Cesar Chavez, Independence, Liberty and Mira Monte high schools.
There are also individual awards granted to those with the highest scores in three divisions:
Honors Division
1st: Sara Mendoza, Frontier
2nd: Lucas Bautista, Arvin
3rd: Diego Rubio, Arvin
Scholastic Division
1st: Carrera Grumling, Stockdale
2nd: Emily Downie, Stockdale
3rd: Joceline Navarro, Wasco
Varsity Division
1st: David Chamberlain, Frontier
2nd: Jared Carr, Stockdale
3rd: Adriel Madrigal, Stockdale