Students from Arvin High School take part in the Academic Decathlon champions in a prepandemic file photo from last year.

 Photos courtesy of KCSOS

Stockdale High School was named grand champion of the Kern County Academic Decathlon. Unlike years past, the 40th annual competition was held virtually this year.

The academic decathlon features 10 events in art, economics, essay, interview, language and literature, mathematics, music, science, social science and speech. It features nine high school students, and each team has three students whose GPA falls into the A, B and C categories.

Arvin placed second overall in the competition, and Frontier took home third. In descending order were Wasco, West, Highland, Cesar Chavez, Independence, Liberty and Mira Monte high schools.

There are also individual awards granted to those with the highest scores in three divisions:

Honors Division

1st: Sara Mendoza, Frontier

2nd: Lucas Bautista, Arvin

3rd: Diego Rubio, Arvin

Scholastic Division

1st: Carrera Grumling, Stockdale

2nd: Emily Downie, Stockdale

3rd: Joceline Navarro, Wasco

Varsity Division

1st: David Chamberlain, Frontier

2nd: Jared Carr, Stockdale

3rd: Adriel Madrigal, Stockdale