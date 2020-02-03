Stockdale High School claimed victory on Saturday by receiving the Milo Hall Award and winning the 39th annual Kern County Academic Decathlon.
Close to 200 students from 14 high schools participated in the event that took place at Mira Monte High School, according a Kern County Superintendent of Schools news release.
The decathlon is made up of 10 events that include art, economics, essay, interview, language and literature, mathematics, music, science, social science and speech. Each school's team consisted of nine students: three "A" (honor), three "B" (scholastic), and three "C" (varsity) entrants, according to KCSOS.
Rounding out the top-10 teams were:
- Second place — Frontier High School
- Third place — Arvin High School
- Fourth place — Bakersfield High School
- Fifth place — West High School
- Sixth place — Wasco High School
- Seventh place — Foothill High School
- Eighth place — California City High School
- Ninth place — Independence High School
- 10th place — Cesar E. Chavez High School
The overall individual top scores in this year's decathlon went to:
Honors Division
- First place — Nicole Chang, Stockdale High School
- Second place — Emma Fox, Stockdale High School
- Third place — Chelsea Paylaga, Frontier High School
Scholastic Division
- First place — Keaton Wainer, Stockdale High School
- Second place — Erik Ramirez, Stockdale High School
- Third place — Robert Lozano, Frontier High School
Varsity Division
- First place — Harley Huggins, Frontier High School
- Second place — William Brown, Bakersfield High School
- Third place — Robert Marentes, Stockdale High School
Stockdale will represent Kern County in the California Academic Decathlon scheduled for March in Sacramento.
(1) comment
Way to go, Team Scully!
