Stockdale High graduate Eesha Sohail, whose appearance on the wildly popular game show "Jeopardy!" airs Tuesday, will join The Californian's Robert Price Wednesday at noon for TBC Media's weekly webcast, "One on One."
Sohail, 17, will talk about the experience of competing in the game show's two-week "Teen Tournament" challenge.
"One on One" airs live Wednesdays on bakersfield.com and is available afterward "on demand."
Sohail beat out around 20,000 applicants and around 100 finalists to become one of the 15 accepted contestants.
The tournament will begin with 15 contestants in week one, with five winners advancing to the semifinals. Four others who win top money will move on as wild cards. Those nine contestants will then face off, with three making it to the two-day finale, according to the game show's website.
Contestants have a chance to win $100,000 in prizes.
The Teen Tournament began Monday. Eesha will compete in Tuesday's episode at 7 p.m. on KBAK-TV.
(1) comment
Congratulations to her! She should be very proud of herself to make it on the show. Good luck!
