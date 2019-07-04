Golf carts, dune buggies and bicycles festooned with all manner of patriotic swag were on display Thursday morning at the annual Stockdale County Club Estates 4th of July parade.
Residents assembled in their driveways to cheer on the low-speed motorcade, which started at the El Rio Drive flag pole and wrapped up at Kroll Park.
Booths at the park offering up hot dogs, a Donald Trump cutout and a watermelon eating contest awaited the paraders.
Then, a 10:02 a.m., the Kroll crowd was sobered by a 6.4 earthquake centered east of Ridgecrest.
