Stockdale Christian School will celebrate student success by hosting a community celebration for School Choice Week on Tuesday.
The event will help shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families and communities around the country. It will take place from 8:45 to 9 a.m. at 4901 California Ave., according to a news release.
Mayor Karen Goh will be present to present a proclamation to the school, according to the release.
For more information visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.
