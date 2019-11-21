Philadelphia will get a touch of Bakersfield this Thanksgiving as one local cheerleader was selected to perform in the city's annual parade.
Michaela Harrison, a sophomore at Stockdale High School, will cheer alongside 500 junior high and high school students from across the country during the 100th annual Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade.
"I'm just super excited for the experience," Harrison said. "I've never been there before. There's many historical places you can go to."
The individuals invited to perform are cheerleading and dance All-Americans selected from Varsity Spirit camps around the country.
Harrison, who has been cheerleading since she was 8-years-old, attended a Varsity Spirit camp this summer in town and earned the All-American title based on her skills. Only the top 10 percent of the cheerleaders and dancers who attend Varsity Spirit camps in the summer have the chance to participate in the parade.
She has been learning the cheer routine she will perform during the parade at home and will officially meet the other performers next week.
Aside from participating in the 100th parade with iconic characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse and giant balloons and floats, Harrison is looking forward to touring Philadelphia's historical landmarks such as seeing the Liberty Bell and Delaware River.
"It's going to be a fun experience to be a part of and look back on," she said.
Philadelphia has the longest-running Thanksgiving Day Parade in the United States.
