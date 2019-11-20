WHAT HAPPENED

On Tuesday, the California Department of Conservation's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources released a three-point plan furthering Gov. Gavin Newsom's regulatory crackdown on in-state oil production.

The agency's intentions, according to its official news release, were to safeguard public health and the environment, advance the state's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045 and "manage the decline" of California's oil production and consumption.

First on the list was a temporary ban on approving new wells that would use "cyclic steam" at pressures high enough to rupture the surrounding rock. The moratorium is to remain in place until outside experts can confirm the technique can be done safely.

Cyclic steaming is commonly used in the diatomite oilfields of western Kern. Injecting steam underground with the same wells used to draw up oil, this technique is suspected of contributing to the uncontrolled "surface expressions" that have brought more than 1.3 million gallons of oily fluid to the surface near McKittrick.

DOGGR made specific reference to that public relations disaster, noting regulators might end up requiring certain safety practices, imposing whole new rules or prohibiting high-pressure cyclic steaming altogether.

DOGGR, which on Jan. 1 will be renamed the Geologic Energy Management Division, said Wednesday that the technique was responsible for about 5 percent of California's oil production in 2018, or about 7.5 million barrels. It said low-pressure cyclic steaming, which would be unaffected by the ban, accounted for about 25 percent.

DOGGR's second initiative calls for coming up with rules to protect public health and safety near oil and gas production facilities.

This proposal is a response to repeated calls for action by populations known as environmental-justice communities in Kern and Los Angeles counties. Often composed of minorities and the poor, they live near petroleum sites and may suffer from respiratory ailments and cancer they blame on oil activities.

DOGGR said it would examine the best science and data available, consulting with environmental and public health advocates and authorities. Workshops on how best to protect human health are expected to be convened soon.

Among the measures that will be considered is a ban on oil and gas activity near homes, schools, hospitals and parks, the agency said.

The final initiative DOGGR outlined Tuesday is independent review of new applications, and California's entire permitting process, for the controversial "well-stimulation" technique known as hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking."

Although the state passed a hard-fought law in 2013 that regulates fracking, environmental activists continue to raise concern that the practice endangers air and groundwater quality.

The oil industry insists there is no evidence of harm caused in California by the practice, which shoots water, sand and small concentrations of sometimes toxic chemicals underground to free up petroleum. DOGGR says 1 percent of the state's oil production in 2018 came from fracked wells.

DOGGR has had in place a de-facto moratorium on fracking permits since shortly after Newsom fired a top oil regulator last summer. The governor said he was concerned regulators owned stock in companies they were overseeing and that he had been unaware of a spike in fracking permits during the previous six months.

The agency said it has asked the state Department of Finance's Office of State Audits and Evaluations for a review of California's fracking permitting process. It said the focus will be compliance with state rules and potential improvements to "strengthen operational processes and procedures."

Concurrent with that, the agency said, will be outside reviews of fracking permit applications, to be performed by scientists with the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the Bay Area. Senior DOGGR officials said the idea is to judge whether the applications are adequate from a technical standpoint.

