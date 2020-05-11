Permission to keep working as an essential activity during California's stay-at-home order has obviously made a big difference for the state's farmers. But that doesn't mean local growers are raking in money during the COVID-19 crisis.
Many restaurants have closed and grocery shopping patterns have changed. Company cafeterias aren't the customers they used to be.
Recent survey results show many California farmers are losing income during the pandemic. More than half of the respondents indicated they had lost customers or sales to the crisis.
Local farmers tell of changed conditions that have created market winners and losers.
'SLOW MOTION'
North County grower Don Davis is glad he doesn't have to accept the current, what he called scary-low almond prices. His product can easily be stored for a year.
The outlook isn't great, though. He said the grower cooperative that markets his almonds told its members Wednesday that consumers don't have as much money now to buy snacks. It lamented that restaurants aren't consuming nearly as much as they had been.
People are turning to rice and potatoes, Davis said — "Thank goodness for almond milk.”
Growers may not be feeling it yet but the expectation is that consumers will be eating fewer nuts in at least the near term, he said.
"I think we’re going to get hit hard by it, but it’s a slow-motion fall,” he said.
SURVEY INSIGHTS
More than 500 farmers responded to a survey the California Farm Bureau Federation conducted in mid-April. Of the 57 percent who reported suffering harm from the pandemic, more than half cited restaurant and other customer closures during the shutdown, the trade group reported.
The federation said revenue was also down because of a drop in exports and transportation problems. Other reasons cited were limited packinghouse capacity and customers worried direct sales might not be as safe.
The bureau said 42 percent had lost income outside of agriculture or had a family member who had.
“Farmers and ranchers are doing all they can to maintain essential activities and provide plentiful, safe food,” Jamie Johansson, president of the California Farm Bureau Federation, said in a news release, “but there’s no question the pandemic has put a strain on rural California."
The bureau said about three-quarters of survey respondents were able to maintain operations without laying off employees.
One-third indicated they hadn't been able to perform routine planting or crop care because they didn't have sufficient quantities of personal protective equipment such as masks.
FAVORED CROPS
Edison-area farmer Steve Murray said things haven't been uniformly bad but there have been severe disruptions.
Growers of things like artichokes, avocados and high-end cheeses aren't doing as well. Restaurants and schools just aren't buying the quantities they had been.
"If you have things more consumed in the household then I think you’re favored,” he said.
Another challenge has been the reduced frequency at which shoppers go to the grocery store. Especially with impulse buys like strawberries and blueberries, Murray said that means lower sales.
It has also helped that a number of export markets have opened up recently, he said, and that shoppers want fresh, local produce from farmers markets.
Murray noted he and other growers are now offering a "grab-and-go" service allowing shoppers to order and even pay for items online ahead of time for pick-up at a local farmers market. His family's produce can be purchased ahead of time at https://www.farmersweb.com/murray-family-farms/.
Another bit of good news, he said, is that some growers have been able to respect social-distancing guidelines and keep their workforces fully employed.
"It’s looking like we’ll be in business next year again," he said.
Kern's largest grower, Los Angeles-based The Wonderful Co., declined to comment for this story.
