 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Still firing on all cylinders, 98-year-old was a Rosie the Riveter during World War II

Louise Lewis was barely 18 and a senior at Kern County Union High School when she received a shocking proposition.

"I'm walking across the campus and this man came right up next to me and he said, 'Pardon me, would you be interested in building airplanes?'"

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases