Still firing on all cylinders, 98-year-old was a Rosie the Riveter during World War II

Louise Lewis was barely 18 and a senior at Kern County Union High School when she received a shocking proposition.
"I'm walking across the campus and this man came right up next to me and he said, 'Pardon me, would you be interested in building airplanes?'"
She stopped to look at him.
"But I'm a girl," she said.
It was spring 1943, and World War II in Europe and the Pacific was raging. German troops occupied most of the European continent, but Allied forces were finally beginning to turn the tide against the once dominant Japanese Imperial Navy.
The number of men available to work making warships, tanks and planes in support of the war effort had plummeted as millions of American men had enlisted or were drafted into America's armed forces.
So the young student said yes, ultimately convinced by a combination of civic duty and a regular paycheck offered by Vega Aircraft Corp., which operated a subassembly plant on 24th Street and Union Avenue in Bakersfield.
Lewis believes the plant she worked at was on 21st Street, west of Union Avenue. Indeed, there was another plant in Bakersfield and a third in Taft in those times, but the exact location of the second Bakersfield plant could not be confirmed Wednesday night.
"It's quite a story," Lewis said 80 years later at she spoke with a reporter in her comfortable apartment at Brookdale Riverwalk, a senior living center in southwest Bakersfield.
"I loved every minute of it," she said of the 13 months she spent assembling the leading edges and trailing edges of the wings of B-17 "Flying Fortress" bombers.
"As fast as we were making them, they were shooting them down," she said of the many planes and crews lost to enemy fire on those long bombing missions.
Her own brother, Tud Carpenter, was a gunner in the belly of a B-17, so she performed her work as if her big brother might be part of the crew on any one of those Flying Fortresses that rolled out of the factory in Bakersfield.
Now 98, the one-time Rosie the Riveter is proud of having worked on the homefront in support of the troops — as thousands of miles away the war seemed intent on tearing the world asunder.
March is Women’s History Month and it’s as good a time as any to celebrate a local woman who helped blaze trails into what was then clearly designated as men's work.
Born in Blythe, Calif. in 1925, as one of 10 children, Lewis moved with her family to Orange County where her father worked in the Huntington Beach Oil Field.
Later, after the United States entered the war, the family lived in Los Alamitos. One day, U.S. Army soldiers showed up unexpectedly in the family's backyard.
"We asked them what was going on, and they told us the Army was setting up a (search) light unit," Lewis recalled.
The huge searchlight was operated every night, she said, apparently in an effort to watch for enemy aircraft.
Then, in early spring 1943, the Lewises moved again, this time to Bakersfield. Louise began attending Kern County Union High School, which, a few years later would be renamed Bakersfield High.
She was amazed by the size of the student population at KCUHS.
"The reason I quit the airplane plant was my husband-to-be came home," she said. Harold Evan Lewis has served honorably in the U.S. Navy.
"When he came out of the service, I gave him one week and then I married him," she said. "One week! I gave him no time to think about it."
They were married on July 14, 1946.
She and her husband would go on to own and operate the first Avis Rent-a-Car franchise in Bakersfield.
Over 22 years in the business, they would eventually own several more across California.
The marriage lasted more than 65 years. They were blessed with two children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Harold Lewis died in 2013.
Mayde Cisneros, director of resident programs at Brookdale, said women from the World War II generation deserve to be remembered and honored.
"These women," Cisneros said, "need to be celebrated every year."