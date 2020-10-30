Growing up, Devin Rossiter was that kid obsessed with game shows. He would practice his booming television host voice by introducing his family: “She’s a homemaker from Staten Island, New York!”
“Jeopardy!” was a show that helped him learn to read and introduced him to the world. So when the Stiern Middle School academic coach appears on a “Jeopardy!” episode scheduled for this Wednesday, it’s going to represent the realization of what his wife, Melissa Rossitter, calls his “childhood fantasy.”
“It’s something he’s wanted for a long time, and it’s something he’s really worked at,” she said.
Melissa described her husband as the kind of guy you always want on your trivia team or who might be good at helping you hunt down the answer to a question, if he doesn’t know it.
“He’s like a walking encyclopedia,” she said.
A combination of factors made it possible for her husband to actually get on this round. “Jeopardy!” unveiled an Anytime Test this spring, which meant that prospective contestants could take a test on their own schedule. Local TV station KBAK, which airs the show, was specifically looking for candidates from the Bakersfield area. And finally, the pandemic limited the range of contestants to people who are in driving distance of the studios in the Los Angeles area.
Before he made it to the podium, Rossiter underwent interviews and mock rounds with other prospective contestants on Zoom. Some of them were nerve-wracking.
“Initially, there were lawyers, engineers, writers and financiers, and I felt out of place,” he recounted. “I said, ‘I don’t know if I belong in this group.’”
But those rounds and rehearsals prepared him for the game’s flow. Besides a lifetime of watching “Jeopardy!” and playing trivia, Rossiter spent a lot of time on practice questions online to sharpen his trivia. He watched vintage episodes. He played the video game version with his family, including his 9-year-old daughter, mostly to make sure he was quick on the draw when it came time to buzz in.
When Rossiter finally arrived on the set in August, it was a little different than usual because of the precautions the studio was taking against COVID transmission. All of the contestants were spaced out, there was no audience and Rossiter wasn’t anywhere close to host Alex Trebek. But he says he still got an up-close sense of what his personality is like.
“He has that dry wit, that Canadian candor,” he said.
Between breaks, contestants would be coached by staff on how to apply their own make-up. Rossiter, who has a shaved head, was coached on how to reapply make-up to his head. Rossiter said Trebek would joke, “‘Devin, if you have a good run here, you’re going to wipe out our makeup budget mid-season.’”
Rossiter did his first audition in March, and the timing couldn’t have been better. Melissa calls her husband’s experience on “Jeopardy!” a “ray of light” during a tough year dominated by stress about how coronavirus might affect their jobs and lives and a contentious election year. “Jeopardy!” is something that’s almost universally adored.
“It’s neat to bring everyone together,” she said.
Rossiter can’t say much about the episode, because of an embargo. But he does admit that he’s dreading being ribbed by some of his colleagues for some of the questions that he missed, particularly the English teachers at his school. He says after being nervous in the beginning, he relaxed like he had nothing to lose.
“I just played the game and had fun,” Rossiter said. “I just played the game like I was sitting on my couch.”
Devin Rossiter will appear on the episode of “Jeopardy!” airing on KBAK on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. If you’re tuning in elsewhere, check your local listings.