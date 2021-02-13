I almost deleted it, but something in the email caught my eye.
It was about a woman who taught fifth grade in Bakersfield in the 1950s and ’60s before moving back to her native Nebraska. Her name, Evelyn Hermsmeier, jogged my memory, a very old memory.
When I read that she taught for some years at Castro Lane School (later renamed Evergreen Elementary), I was intrigued.
As I read further, I learned that Evelyn Hermsmeier Rahe (pronounced "Ray") is turning 100 on Feb. 22, and her family was reaching out through The Californian to Bakersfield residents who might have known her or had Mrs. Hermsmeier as their teacher.
"The family wishes to invite former students, friends and neighbors to shower her with cards and letters wishing her well on her birthday," the email said.
So I reached out to the letter writer, who it turns out was her son, Gary Hermsmeier.
"I am a lifetime Bakersfield resident, and I've been a reporter at The Bakersfield Californian for 25 years," I told Gary Hermsmeier. "It just so happens I was also one of your mom's students.
"Mrs. Hermsmeier was my fifth-grade teacher at Castro Lane School," I informed Gary. "It would have been the 1965-66 school year, when I was 10 or 11."
Apparently, when Gary and his wife, Karen, sent the email to The Californian, they weren't expecting a direct hit.
"How wonderful to have reached one of Mom's students!" they wrote back. "This is so very exciting for us."
In corresponding with Gary, I learned that the Hermsmeier family moved to Bakersfield in 1959, where Evelyn began teaching at Potomac School for one year before transferring to Castro Lane. Her husband, Kenneth, also a teacher, joined the math faculty at Bakersfield High School.
My hope as a reporter and onetime Castro Lane fifth-grader was to find other former classmates who, like me, learned how to dance the polka in Mrs. Hermsmeier's class, or how to calculate area and volume by building little houses out of cardboard, or bask in the appreciation of music by playing it and singing it in our children's voices.
In an attempt to find others who had benefited from Mrs. Hermsmeier's creative and energetic teaching style, I posted twice on Facebook, once on a nearly 30,000-member page called Kern County of Old. People loved it, but finding former students from that long ago proved difficult.
I found only one person willing to reminisce about our fifth-grade teacher on the record, an old and dear friend who shared her classroom with me: Mike Reichert.
"She was a wonderful teacher, except on polka days," Reichert recalled.
"She would polka once a week on, I believe, Thursdays. Move all the desks against the walls. That's when I started sweating," he said.
It seemed Mike was often chosen to be Mrs. Hermsmeier's polka partner, which, apparently, was a terrifying experience for a 10-year-old boy.
"A lot of times she would call me out to demonstrate," he remembered. "I’m not sure how I picked it up, but we would fly around that classroom."
The year was 1965 and change was in the air. The first U.S. combat troops were sent to Vietnam and in March, 200 Alabama State Troopers attacked civil rights marchers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge outside Selma. That December, the Beatles released their seminal album "Rubber Soul," which both reflected and foreshadowed the changes to come.
Sometime around the Christmas holidays that year, tragedy struck. We were just kids, and we didn't fully understand the import of it, but most of us learned that winter that our teacher's husband had died.
We didn't know the totality of the grief she was living with when she returned to our classroom, but as I look back now, I know it had to be considerable.
I'm a grown man now. In fact, I'm two decades older than Mrs. Hermsmeier was when she was my teacher. I decided I wanted to do something to celebrate her 100th year by sharing her story.
And I knew the story wouldn't be complete without speaking with her.
In an hourlong phone call Thursday, I learned that her grandparents immigrated from Czechoslovakia and built a farm in an area near Swanton, Neb., whose population was 94 in the 2010 census.
Evelyn, the youngest of six children, didn't start speaking English on a regular basis until she started school.
"I can't believe I'm talking to one of my little boys from Bakersfield," she said, clearly delighted. "I remember those days."
As a little girl, Evelyn received a starter-size button accordion from her father, who was an avid accordionist. She cut her teeth learning polkas, a genre of Czech dance music that originated in the mid-19th century and spawned its own dance.
A dance that made its way to Castro Lane School in the 1960s.
"I started with my daddy," she remembered. "We played together on the farm."
She also learned to play the alto saxophone.
"We played at barn dances and summer picnics. It was a happy time of life."
After graduating from Swanton High School, Evelyn studied at what was then known as Peru State Teachers College before taking her first teaching position at a tiny country school with a pot-bellied stove to keep warm.
"She lives and breathes for her teaching experiences, and for the kids who came through her classrooms," said Karen Hermsmeier, Gary's wife.
"What better way to bring a smile to her face than to have her former students send her birthday greetings," Karen Hermsmeier said.
Evelyn is in good health, but she has lost her eyesight, she said, and with the coronavirus pandemic, visitors have been limited at her nursing home.
"If we were there for her birthday, I would put flowers in her hair," Karen said.
After the loss of her husband, Evelyn Hermsmeier returned to Nebraska, where she would marry childhood friend Marvin Rahe in 1967.
She served more than four decades in the classroom.
On the eve of her 100th birthday, she wondered aloud about how it feels to live so long.
"One hundred! Two zeros!" she said, her familiar voice reaching the 10-year-old still living in the body of a much older man.
"It is unbelievable when I think about it," she said.
"I don't feel 100 years old — not when I'm talking to you.
"I can still see you kids, running around ..."
Her voice grew quieter, and then she paused, as if she were once again back in that classroom in Bakersfield, watching over her flock of 10-year-olds, which to my good fortune included me.
"I can't find words," she said, "to tell you how much I enjoyed it."